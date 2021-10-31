Financial Focus: What to know about early IRA withdrawals

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Buying a first home — You and your spouse can each withdraw up to $10,000 from your respective IRAs to buy your first home. To qualify as a first-time homebuyer, you (and your spouse) need to have not owned a home for the two years preceding your home purchase.

Having a child — Following the birth or adoption of a child, you and your co-parent can each withdraw up to $5,000 from your respective IRA without paying the 10% penalty.

Covering medical expenses — You may be able to avoid the early withdrawal penalty if you use the money to pay for unreimbursed medical expenses (for you, your spouse or dependents) that exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income. You may also qualify to take a withdrawal without penalty to pay for health insurance premiums if you are unemployed. In the case of a disability, the 10% early withdrawal penalty also may not apply.

These aren’t the only exceptions to the 10% withdrawal penalty, but they do cover many of the common reasons that people may consider an early withdrawal from their IRAs. And if you do need to take an early withdrawal, consult with your tax advisor to determine your eligibility for avoiding the 10% penalty.