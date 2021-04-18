Financial Focus: What to expect from a financial review

The COVID-19 pandemic may have unsettled many aspects of your life — including your financial situation. Even if your employment and earnings were not directly affected, you might have concerns about whether you’ve been making the right investment moves in such a stressful environment. The pandemic is, hopefully, just a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, but different events can rattle financial markets. And changes in your own life also can affect your plans. To prepare yourself for whatever tomorrow may hold, you may want to get some professional help — but what, really, can you expect from a financial advisor?

A financial advisor will look holistically at your life — your family composition, your career, your hopes and dreams, your instincts about saving and spending money, your risk tolerance and other factors. So, during your initial meeting, and at subsequent reviews afterward, here are some of the key areas you’ll discuss: