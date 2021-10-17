Financial Focus: Short-term investments offer liquidity – and more

Generally speaking, investing is a long-term process. You invest in your IRA and 401(k) to reach a long-term goal — retirement. You may invest in a 529 education savings plan for many years to reach another long-term goal — college for your children. But is there also a place in your portfolio for shorter-term investments?

In a word, yes. You have three good reasons for owning short-term investments: liquidity, diversification and protection of longer-term investments. Let’s look at all three:

Liquidity — For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic brought home the need to have ready access to cash, and short-term investment vehicles are typically liquid. Still, some are more liquid than others, and you’ll want to know the differences right from the start.

Probably the most liquid vehicle you could have isn’t an investment at all, but rather a simple savings or checking account. But you likely could earn much more interest from a high-yield online savings account without sacrificing much, if any, liquidity. Money market accounts are also highly liquid, but they may carry minimum balance requirements.