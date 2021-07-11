Financial Focus: Review your IRA, 401(k) beneficiaries

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Furthermore, your retirement plans and insurance policy may not just require a single beneficiary — you may also be asked to name a contingent beneficiary, to whom assets will pass if the primary beneficiary has already died. As you can imagine, the situation could become quite muddled if stepchildren are involved in a remarriage.

To avoid these potential problems, make sure to review the beneficiary designations on all of your accounts at some point — and especially after a significant change in your family situation. If you see something that is outdated or incorrect, contact your retirement account administrator — or your insurance representative, in the case of life insurance — to request a change-of-beneficiary form.

And if you really want to be on the safe side, you may want to enlist a legal professional to help you with this review to make sure the beneficiary designations reflect your current family situation and are consistent with what’s in your estate plans.