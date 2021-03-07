FINANCIAL FOCUS: Ideas for some financial spring cleaning

“Dust off” your investment strategy: Over a long winter, your windows can get dirty and grimy, so, when spring arrives, you may want to get out the glass cleaner — and when you’re done, you’ll be able to see out more clearly. Over time, your investment strategy may get somewhat “dusty,” too, especially if you’ve experienced significant changes in your life, such as a new job, a new child or even a new plan for retirement. By periodically reviewing your investment strategy, you’ll be able to clarify your vision for the future.

Protect yourself from hidden dangers: If you poke around your garage, shed or other storage area, you may well find some objects — gardening tools, paint thinners and engine fluids, leaning ladders and so on — that could be dangerous, either because they aren’t stored properly or they’re hard to see and can cause trips and falls. As part of your spring cleaning, you’d want to get these objects out of harm’s way to safeguard yourself and your family. But when you think of your financial situation, are you also exposing yourself and your loved ones to risk? If something were to happen to you, could your family members stay in their home? Could your children still go to college? To help keep their lifestyle intact if you weren’t around, you’ll need adequate life insurance. And to avoid burdening your grown children with potentially huge expenses should you ever need some type of long-term care, such as an extended nursing home stay, you may want to talk to a financial advisor about protection strategies.