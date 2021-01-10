FINANCIAL FOCUS: How to respond when risk tolerance Is tested

When you begin investing, you’ll generally assess your comfort with risk, as your investment choices will be guided at least partially by your risk tolerance. But once you actually experience the ups and downs of the market, this tolerance could be tested.

Risk tolerance may appear less bothersome in the abstract but seem quite different in reality. For example, you might initially think you wouldn’t be fazed by short-term market downturns, no matter how severe. However, when the financial markets really decline, as happened when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last March, you might find yourself being more concerned than you thought you would be.

Before you change your investment strategy, it's important to understand the potential tradeoffs. By limiting your downside risk by investing less aggressively, you may also limit your upside potential. You might need to change your strategy in other ways, such as saving more or working longer. That said, the tradeoff involved in reducing your downside risk may be worth taking, if it helps you cope better with wild market swings, as the best strategy may be one you can stick with through the inevitable ups and downs of the markets.

Because market fluctuations are a normal part of investing, here are some additional suggestions that may help you focus on your long-term strategy.