FINANCIAL FOCUS: Here's a long-lasting Mother's Day gift

Unless your mother has accumulated a great deal of financial resources, she likely won’t be able to pay these costs out of pocket without jeopardizing her financial independence. Furthermore, Medicare typically pays only a small portion of these expenses.

To help your mother deal with this potential financial threat, you might want to suggest she meet with a financial professional, who can explore possible strategies and products designed to address long-term care. And the sooner, the better, because these solutions will become more expensive and challenging the older your mother gets.

The second topic you may want to bring up with your mother is her estate plan. Has she drafted a will? Has she safeguarded her wishes by creating the necessary legal documents? These could include a durable power of attorney for finances, which allows her to name someone to manage her financial affairs if she becomes incapacitated, and a durable power of attorney for health care, which allows someone to make medical decisions for her if she is unable to do so herself.

Having her estate plans in order can help protect your mother’s finances and ensure her legacy is honored — which is almost certainly an outcome she would keenly desire. So, if your mother doesn’t already have a comprehensive estate plan, encourage her to see a legal professional to start the process.

Helping your mother protect herself from the catastrophic costs of long-term care and the chaos of an inadequate estate plan may not sound like a typical Mother’s Day offering, but your actions can help keep Mom in a good place in life — and that’s a pretty valuable gift.

Provided by James Shoobridge, financial advisor with Edward Jones. He can be reached at 704-873-1857 or at 1837 E. Broad St., Suite B, Statesville. https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/james-shoobridge.