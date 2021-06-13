Financial focus: Helping children get a start in investing is great Father's Day gift

UGMA/UTMA accountWhen you establish a special type of custodial account known as either UGMA (Uniform Gift to Minors Act) or UTMA (Uniform Transfers to Minors Act), you are providing financial resources that can be used for education or another purpose that benefits your child, such as summer programs.

One potential benefit of an UGMA or UTMA is that some of the earnings will be taxed at the child’s rate, which is likely lower than your own. Plus, UGMA/UTMA accounts typically allow a wide range of investment choices. However, once children reach the age of majority (typically 18 or 21) they gain complete access to the money and can do whatever they want with it.

IRA

A child with any taxable compensation, such as money from an after-school job, is eligible to fund an IRA. You may want to open one on your child’s behalf — and you can “sweeten” the offer by matching some of their contributions. You can’t directly invest in the IRA, but you can give your child money for that purpose. Keep in mind, though, that the total amount contributed can’t exceed your child’s taxable compensation for the year.