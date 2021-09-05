Financial Focus: Help grandkids prepare for the future

Establish a custodial account. You may want to introduce your grandchildren to the world of investing by starting a custodial account (known as UGMA or UTMA) in their name. You can put most types of investments, such as stocks and mutual funds, inside this account and track their progress along with your grandchildren. Children often enjoy learning about investing — and they may like owning shares of companies that make familiar products and services. The earnings generated by these investments can have tax implications, so you’ll want to consult with your tax advisor before opening the custodial account. And you can’t hold onto this account forever — once your grandchildren reach the age of majority, they gain control of the account, so they can do what they please with the investments.

When they’re young adults …

Help with the down payment on a home. Once your grandchildren are out in the world, they may well want to become homeowners. And, as you know, it can be challenging to come up with a down payment, so, if you can afford it, you may want to help in this area. You’ll be doing your grandchildren a big favor, because home ownership is a key element in building wealth.