Financial Focus: Get some help during uneasy times

Reduce the tendency toward emotion-driven investing. It’s usually not a good idea to let emotions be a primary driver of your investment decisions. For example, if you let fear drive your choices, you could end up selling quality investments — ones that still have good prospects and are still suitable for your needs — when their prices have fallen, just to “cut losses.” A financial professional can help you make informed moves appropriate for your goals.

Put investment results in context. You may wonder why your investment portfolio’s performance doesn’t track that of a major index, such as the S&P 500. But if you maintain a diversified portfolio — and you should — you’ll own investments that fall outside any single index. So, instead of using an index as a benchmark, you should assess whether your portfolio’s performance is keeping you on track toward your individual goals. A financial professional can help you with this task and suggest appropriate changes if it appears you are falling behind.