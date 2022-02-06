Financial Focus: Consider these types of tax-smart contributions

This year’s tax-filing deadline of April 18 is not that far off, but you still have time to make some moves that could favorably affect your tax returns. So, you may want to consider making some tax-smart contributions.

You have until the April 18 filing deadline to contribute to an IRA, or to open one for the 2021 tax year. When you invest in a traditional IRA, your earnings can grow on a tax-deferred basis and your contributions may be tax deductible, depending on your income level. And as a result of recent legislation, you can now fund a traditional IRA past age 70½, as long as you have earned income.

If you invest in a Roth IRA, your contributions aren’t tax deductible, but your earnings can grow tax free if you don’t take withdrawals until you’re at least 59½ and you’ve had your account for five years. For the 2021 tax year, you can put up to $6,000 in an IRA, or $7,000 if you’re 50 or older. (If you’re a high earner, the amount you can contribute to a Roth IRA may be reduced or eliminated, while contributions to a traditional IRA may not be tax deductible.)

