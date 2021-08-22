Financial Focus: Be prepared for long-term care costs

You could transfer the risk to an insurance company. You could purchase either long-term care insurance or a life insurance policy that provides long-term care benefits in addition to a death benefit. Before obtaining either type of policy, though, you’ll want to know exactly what the policies cover and when they kick in. Also, be aware that the younger you are when you buy a policy, the lower the premiums. On the other hand, if you buy a straight long-term care policy when you’re young, you could end up paying premiums for many years for coverage you may never need. A financial advisor can help you evaluate all your insurance options and recommend which one, if any, is appropriate for your situation.

You could combine self-insurance with an insurance policy. You could plan to self-insure for long-term care for a limited time — perhaps one year’s worth of anticipated costs — and then buy enough insurance for additional expenses. This technique could involve some juggling on your part, in terms of where to direct your money, but it might prove to be a workable compromise between self-insurance and putting all your long-term care resources into an insurance policy.

Which of these methods is right for you? There’s no one “right” answer for everyone. But whichever route you choose, you’ll be helping to protect yourself — and possibly your grown children or other family members — from the potentially huge costs of long-term care. And that protection can help brighten your outlook throughout your retirement.

Provided by James Shoobridge, financial advisor with Edward Jones. He can be reached at 704-873-1857 or at 1837 E. Broad St., Suite B, Statesville. https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/james-shoobridge. This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor. Edward Jones, Member SIPC