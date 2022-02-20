Financial Focus: Advisers can help reduce anxiety

Work toward multiple goals — At various times in your life, you may have simultaneous financial goals. For example, you could be investing for a retirement that’s decades away, while also trying to save for a child’s college education. A financial professional can suggest ways you can keep working toward both objectives, in terms of how much money you can afford to invest and what types of savings and investment vehicles you should consider.

Prepare for the unexpected — Most of us did not need a pandemic to remind us that unexpected events can happen in our lives — and some of these events can have serious financial impacts on us and our loved ones. Do you have adequate life insurance? How about disability insurance? And if you ever needed some type of long-term care, such as an extended stay in a nursing home, how would you pay for it? A financial adviser can evaluate your protection needs and recommend appropriate solutions that fit within your overall financial strategy.

Adapt to changing circumstances — Over time, many things may change in your life — your job, your family situation, your retirement plans, and so on. A financial professional can help you adjust your financial strategy in response to these changes.

Achieving your financial goals may present challenges, but it doesn’t have to cause you years of worry and distress — as long as you get the help you need.

Provided by James Shoobridge, financial adviser with Edward Jones. He can be reached at 704-873-1857 or at 1837 E. Broad St., Suite B, Statesville. https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/james-shoobridge