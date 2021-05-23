Financial considerations for high-income, high-debt professionals

Doctors, lawyers and other highly-trained professionals often have their sights on lucrative salaries once they complete their courses of study — but many are also saddled with a less pleasant graduation gift: outstanding student loans. For those who’ve landed a well-paying job in their desired fields, the dual reality of commanding a big salary while being encumbered with debt can lead to financial mistakes. But, as with many complexities in life, having a plan in place can help.

If you find yourself in the camp of high-income, high-debt professionals, consider the following four steps to manage your finances, pay down your obligations and pave the way to a confident financial future.

1. Spend wisely The income you earn today may seem staggering compared to what you were accustomed to in the years before receiving your degree. Before you increase your spending, it’s important to take a step back and consider how to tackle multiple financial goals at once. Start by earmarking part of each paycheck for your future goals. Knowing you have dedicated savings for future purchases like a new home or sending your kids to college can help you have confidence in your everyday finances — including an occasional splurge. However, until you have your other debts paid off or dramatically reduced, it may not be prudent to take on a large mortgage or a loan for an expensive vehicle.