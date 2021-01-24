Filmmaking duo comes to Statesville for "Gone to Texas"

Jason Andersen and Steve Rosswick were in the area first to chase their NASCAR dreams. Now, they're thinking more of Hollywood. While they separately came to the area to work with race teams, they're now preparing to deal with a cast and crew, and a pandemic, as they go from the development stage to actual filming later this year.
The duo wrote and are producing their film, "Gone to Texas," a mix of sci-fi and western genres, and shooting some of it in Statesville and around North Carolina.
"It's a western sci-fi. It a western movie with sci-fi tropes," Andersen said. "We're putting it all together. The script has been registered with the Writer's Guild and all that stuff, we're doing everything official that way. The production, we're going to be doing practical effects, so we're building miniatures of everything, we'll superimpose that with green screen and all that, so, we're pretty pumped about that."
"We're going to film it all of it in the great state of North Carolina," Rosswick said, explaining how some things will be shot in their current miniature studio in Andersen's garage in Statesville, but for wider shots, they'll head to Charlotte to use a soundstage. They'll also use some of the sand dunes of the Outer Banks to stand in for Texas itself.
It's busy in the garage as props and miniatures are being made and it shares the room with the studio that the duo uses for the EsportNetwork, where they broadcast regularly. On top of their work producing live esports, Rosswick also has experience in the film industry. Fittingly, since NASCAR brought him here, he served as a stand-in for Will Ferrell in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" and has experience in production roles.
For now, though, it is still early on in the production of their film. Earlier this month they were filming screen tests with one of their potential actors. It wasn't light, camera, action, as much as it was making sure the actors are right for the part in their looks and sound.
With the coronavirus being a concern, the early auditions have taken place over video calls. Graham came to Andersen's garage-turned-studio for a screen test and his chance to make an in-person impression on Andersen and Rosswick.
The early versions of props were used while Graham speaks his line to Rosswick as the camera looks over the producer's shoulder and Andersen watches from a screen off to the side.
"I came across this, and I intended to audition for one of the smaller parts, I thought I might play too young or something, but they wanted to see me audition for the lead. Hoping for the best with that." Graham said. "It seems like an exciting project and I like the premise of a space cowboy."
Andersen and Rosswick have mapped out a good deal of their production, but with the pandemic and limits on gatherings, they can't rush into hiring actors and beginning filming as they may have under normal circumstances.
"It's slowing us down at the start process, but at the same time, I think it's a good slow down because we're actually getting time to check all the boxes and make sure everything's in order production-wise," Andersen said.
Rosswick said they've benefitted in a way from the pandemic as many productions are shut down, which allows them, a small production, to hire what he said were higher-quality crew and actors to take part.
They plan to begin filming in late spring and throughout the summer and finish post-production before the end of the year. If everything goes as planned, they hope to have it finished and ready for early 2022 at the latest.
"We definitely want to primer it here, where we based the whole project," Andersen said.
And they are looking for local talent, too. There will be the standard western trope, a bar fight, in the movie and the duo said they'll need extras when it comes time to film that scene.
