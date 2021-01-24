Filmmaking duo comes to Statesville for "Gone to Texas"

Jason Andersen and Steve Rosswick were in the area first to chase their NASCAR dreams. Now, they're thinking more of Hollywood. While they separately came to the area to work with race teams, they're now preparing to deal with a cast and crew, and a pandemic, as they go from the development stage to actual filming later this year.

The duo wrote and are producing their film, "Gone to Texas," a mix of sci-fi and western genres, and shooting some of it in Statesville and around North Carolina.

"It's a western sci-fi. It a western movie with sci-fi tropes," Andersen said. "We're putting it all together. The script has been registered with the Writer's Guild and all that stuff, we're doing everything official that way. The production, we're going to be doing practical effects, so we're building miniatures of everything, we'll superimpose that with green screen and all that, so, we're pretty pumped about that."

"We're going to film it all of it in the great state of North Carolina," Rosswick said, explaining how some things will be shot in their current miniature studio in Andersen's garage in Statesville, but for wider shots, they'll head to Charlotte to use a soundstage. They'll also use some of the sand dunes of the Outer Banks to stand in for Texas itself.