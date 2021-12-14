Fill the Trailer toy drive still in need of gifts

While the official Fill the Trailer events have ended, the Statesville Police Department is still in need of presents.

“We need gifts for older groups, ages 13 to 17,” said SPD Officer Chan Austin.

He said that the SPD’s Fill the Trailer drive, which started with the Pumpkin Fest in November and has gone on two weekends in December, will help provide presents to some 150 children in Iredell County.

Austin said the drives, conducted at Walmart in addition to the Pumpkin Fest, have brought in a great number of toys, but there is still a need, and gifts can be dropped off at the police department at 330 S. Tradd St. through Saturday.

Austin said the kids who receive presents through the Fill the Trailer drive are recommended through Iredell-Statesville Schools as well as other community partners.

“We’ve had a good collection so far,” Austin said. “We’re very pleased with it.”

Austin said when the gift collection has ended, officers will deliver the presents next week. And, seeing the faces of the children and their families, he said, is the highlight of two months of work. “We really enjoy that part of it,” he said.