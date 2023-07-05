It will soon be election season once again in Iredell County as filing for the 2023 municipal and Mooresville Graded School elections begins this Friday.

Candidates can file at noon Friday up until July 21 at noon for the races.

In Statesville, that means Wards 1, 4, and 6, the seats of David L. Jones, Amy Lawton, and Frederick Foster, are up for grabs. Foster has indicated he will be running.

Those elections are scheduled for Oct. 10, with a run-off (if needed) set for Nov. 7.

The rest of the county will settle its elections on Nov. 7.

Mooresville will see its mayorship and three commission seats on the ballot. Mayor Miles Atkins originally announced his plans to run again for the city’s top executive position, but has since declared he will not seek reelection. The commissioner seat for Ward 1 is currently held by Paul Edward “Eddie” Dingler, Ward 2 by Thurman Houston, and the at-large seat by Robert “Bobby” Compton.

If primaries are needed, they are scheduled for Oct. 10.

In the Mooresville Graded Schools District, the board of education seats of Roger E. Hyatt, Deborah “Debbie” Marsh, and Kerry S. Pennell will be contested.

In the town of Troutman, Mayor Teross W. Young Jr.’s position is on the ballot, as well as the council seats of George W. Harris and Edward R. Nau.

Harmony has five positions for residents to decide on as current Mayor Lee Matney’s office, and the council seats of N. Sankey “Buddy” Gaither, Julia Reid Clanton, Douglas Galliher 1, and Michael Scott “Scotty” Harris are on the ballot.

Love Valley will see if the mayor and five commissioners will change. Currently, Timothy Wayne “Tim” Meadows is mayor while Teddy “Ted” Davis, Randy Ladd, Randy Lackey, Linda Chase, and Mark Loden are on the commission.

Davidson will hold its elections as well for mayor and five commissioner seats. Russell B. “Rusty” Knox Jr. is the current mayor while the commission seats of Jane Campbell, Autumn Rierson Michael, Matthew Dellinger, Tracy Mattison Brandon, and Ryan Fay are in play.