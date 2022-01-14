Filing deadline changes frustrate local politicians

“I would just say that as frustrating and confusing as this process is for folks filing for office, and certainly for voters, it’s so important that it plays out,” Beth Kendall said. She is the chair of the Iredell Democratic Party. “The Republicans of the N.C. Legislature chose to draw extremely partisan, heavily gerrymandered maps, and voters across the state now have to look to the court to not allow them to stand. With these extreme maps, NC voters have lost our ability to truly choose our representation, they’re rigged to give one party an unfair and unearned advantage. Democrats will keep pushing for fair maps and protecting voting rights, so voters are able to safely and securely vote, and feel like their vote matters.”

The Republicans, however, find the lawsuits to be a waste of time for candidates eager to run for public office.

“We have heard of other great Republicans looking to file for several offices as soon as they are able. It is terrible they have had to wait so long for frivolous lawsuits,” John Allen said. He is the head of the Iredell Republican Party.

Allen defended the maps and hopes the courts will do the same.