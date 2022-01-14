Filing deadline changes frustrate local politicians

It’s been a game of “red light, green light” for candidates filing for this year’s election. That game has been one the Iredell County Board of Elections has played as well.
“In dealing with the starts and stops we have learned to just be flexible,” Susie Jordan said. She is the director of the Iredell County Board of Elections.
The filing period is now moved to Feb. 28 through March 4. The primary is set for May 17.
Filing began in December, but things were put on hold after the state’s Democrats and other groups challenged the electoral maps that had been passed by the Republican-leading General Assembly last year. Ultimately the lower courts upheld the districts as legal.
However, with the issue soon to be taken up by the state’s Supreme Court, this saga isn’t over just yet.
Iredell political reaction
If the local Democrats and Republicans agree on anything with this issue, it is that it has been a frustrating experience. From there, not as much.
Neither party has reported that any candidates have backed out due to the changing filing period, though some candidates that had informally expressed interest in running had not filed before it was put on hold last month.
“I would just say that as frustrating and confusing as this process is for folks filing for office, and certainly for voters, it’s so important that it plays out,” Beth Kendall said. She is the chair of the Iredell Democratic Party. “The Republicans of the N.C. Legislature chose to draw extremely partisan, heavily gerrymandered maps, and voters across the state now have to look to the court to not allow them to stand. With these extreme maps, NC voters have lost our ability to truly choose our representation, they’re rigged to give one party an unfair and unearned advantage. Democrats will keep pushing for fair maps and protecting voting rights, so voters are able to safely and securely vote, and feel like their vote matters.”
The Republicans, however, find the lawsuits to be a waste of time for candidates eager to run for public office.
“We have heard of other great Republicans looking to file for several offices as soon as they are able. It is terrible they have had to wait so long for frivolous lawsuits,” John Allen said. He is the head of the Iredell Republican Party.
Allen defended the maps and hopes the courts will do the same.
“Our Republican-led legislature learned from previous years to continue drawing legal, proper, state, and federal maps. These maps are Constitutional and the N.C. Supreme Court Justices correctly recognized that fact. We look forward to the full Court reinforcing those same facts. We have excellent conservative Republican candidates who will represent Iredell citizens very well in our county, in Raleigh, and in Washington DC,” he said.
Ultimately, the candidates, like Kimberly Wasson who is a Democrat running for Statesville City Council, are just eager to run.
“I’m excited that there is a new filing date. I ready to get this city election underway,” Wasson said. “It has been frustrating with the delays over the past year and a half. Statesville needs new officials and I’m ready to start campaigning finish this election and get this city moving forward.“
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL