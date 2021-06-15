Fifth Street to host annual Christmas in July event

Christmas in July has become a tradition in the Statesville community. Usually held at the Statesville Civic Center, it was cancelled last year due to COVID.

It is still a bit modified for this year.

This year, Christmas in July will be held on July 18 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Fifth Street Ministries campus (1421 Fifth St.). Fifth Street Ministries will host a drive-thru lunch for $10 per plate. Additional donations will be accepted and appreciated. Each pick up will include a guest story so that community members can learn more about the mission and the guests. Guests will also be helping the day of the event along with other volunteers.

As always, the event will feature an auction and bake sale. This year, though, both will be hosted online. The online auction and bake sale will begin July 11 and run through July 21. The auction site is still under construction but the site is: https://www.biddingowl.com/FifthStreetMinistries. Some auction items include: a downtown Statesville basket, two weekend passes to the Carolina Balloonfest, season tickets to Theatre Statesville, a wine and dine party delivery, flower of the month, pottery and so much more.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the “Events” tab at www.fifthstreetministries.com, or they can be purchased the day of the event.