Fifth Street rebrand hopes to highlight all of the organization's progams

Meet the new Fifth Street Ministries, same as the old Fifth Street.

The local nonprofit announced its new logos and rebranding effort outside its headquarters Thursday as Fifth Street Ministries Executive Director Michele Knapp said the goal of the organization was to help people see the whole of the organization, not just its different programs.

“We are one. Fifth Street is one agency,” Knapp said. “We’re bringing everyone together.”

Knapp explained that while its many programs have always been part of the organization, it wasn’t always evident to the community. She said she felt some of the staff working in the different programs didn’t always feel unified. With the new rebranding effort, Knapp said she hopes everyone inside and outside the organization sees all of what Fifth Street does.

Fifth Street Ministries began more than 30 years ago in Statesville and serves the community through its shelter program, Community Kitchen, My Sister’s House, which is a program for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, PATH program, and the Hero’s House Veteran’s transitional housing program.