 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fifth Street rebrand hopes to highlight all of the organization's progams
0 Comments
alert featured

Fifth Street rebrand hopes to highlight all of the organization's progams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meet the new Fifth Street Ministries, same as the old Fifth Street.

The local nonprofit announced its new logos and rebranding effort outside its headquarters Thursday as Fifth Street Ministries Executive Director Michele Knapp said the goal of the organization was to help people see the whole of the organization, not just its different programs.

“We are one. Fifth Street is one agency,” Knapp said. “We’re bringing everyone together.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Knapp explained that while its many programs have always been part of the organization, it wasn’t always evident to the community. She said she felt some of the staff working in the different programs didn’t always feel unified. With the new rebranding effort, Knapp said she hopes everyone inside and outside the organization sees all of what Fifth Street does.

Fifth Street Ministries began more than 30 years ago in Statesville and serves the community through its shelter program, Community Kitchen, My Sister’s House, which is a program for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, PATH program, and the Hero’s House Veteran’s transitional housing program.

Corporately, it’s known as Diakonos, Inc., but the community knows it better as Fifth Street, even if they didn’t always know everything that the organization did.

Knapp said that while they have a new set of logos, their goal remains the same.

“We will continue to meet that need and expand our services over the years until we work ourselves out of a job,” Knapp said. “That is the ultimate goal.”

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. refugee chief warns 'suffering' in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert