Fifth Street, Purple Heart Homes, PVAC collaborate on tiny home project

Fifth Street Ministries, Purple Heart Homes and the Piedmont Veterans’ Assistance Council have announced a new collaborative project.

Purple Heart Homes is gifting two of its tiny home projects to Fifth Street Ministries with the support of the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council.

PVAC will also be offering a matching gift challenge to help fund costs such as utility hook ups, foundations, decking and landscaping. The challenge will begin on Giving on Nov. 30, and giving will continue through the end of the year.

Each organization is “playing to its strengths.” PVAC is offering support. Purple Heart Homes is offering the homes and facilitating the construction process. Fifth Street Ministries will identify possible residents and offer wrap-around services.

“We are all so thankful for the opportunity to work together on this project. Homelessness, and particularly veteran homelessness, is a problem in our community that no organization can tackle alone,” Fifth Street and PHH officials said.