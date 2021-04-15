Fifth Street property seized through civil nusiance abatement procedure

The city of Statesville is taking over a piece of property on Fifth Street after Superior Court Judge Richard L. Doughton ruled in a civil nuisance abatement case earlier this week.
Theodore Thomas Steele’s property on 1134 Fifth St. will be seized after a joint effort between members of the Statesville Police Department, the City of Statesville’s legal counsel, and members of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team, according to a press release from the state.
It said a recent homicide, as well as, “a long history of disturbances, drug violations and countless calls to the Statesville Police Department” played a role in the case.
“This address has been a problem for years, constantly draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members in this community,” Statesville Police Chief David Addison said. “This remedy is a result of an outstanding investigation between Statesville officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.
“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owner as we worked to solve this problem and I am confident this successful resolution will provide the peaceful environment this community deserves.”
Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community, according to the press release. The terms of the consent judgment relinquished the property to the City of Statesville and forged an agreement detailing the future intended use of the property, which includes a memorial park honoring family members. The judgment ordered the property be vacated by May 1.
“The nuisance abatement law provides a solution to problem locations that strain law enforcement resources and reduce the quality of life for others,” said Scottie Shoaf, assistant special agent in charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “We are glad to work with the Statesville Police Department to bring a permanent resolution to this problem and embrace the positive changes this judgment will facilitate in the community.”
