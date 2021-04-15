Fifth Street property seized through civil nusiance abatement procedure

The city of Statesville is taking over a piece of property on Fifth Street after Superior Court Judge Richard L. Doughton ruled in a civil nuisance abatement case earlier this week.

Theodore Thomas Steele’s property on 1134 Fifth St. will be seized after a joint effort between members of the Statesville Police Department, the City of Statesville’s legal counsel, and members of NC Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team, according to a press release from the state.

It said a recent homicide, as well as, “a long history of disturbances, drug violations and countless calls to the Statesville Police Department” played a role in the case.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This address has been a problem for years, constantly draining law enforcement resources and reducing the quality of life for members in this community,” Statesville Police Chief David Addison said. “This remedy is a result of an outstanding investigation between Statesville officials and members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team.

“I appreciate the cooperation from the property owner as we worked to solve this problem and I am confident this successful resolution will provide the peaceful environment this community deserves.”