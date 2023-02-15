Fifth Street Ministries will host Empty Bowls on March 26 from 12:30-2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St., Statesville. The event will feature four types of soup from local restaurants (one vegetarian option), drinks and dessert. Michele Knapp, Fifth Street executive director, will speak to the challenge of hunger in the community.

There are two ticket options. The first is a $25 ticket that includes the meal and a keepsake bowl. The other option is a $10 ticket that includes the meal and does not include a bowl to take home. Tickets at the door will be $30.

Tickets may be purchased via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empty-bowls-2023-tickets-484474956637. They may also be purchased by visiting www.fifthstreetministries.com and going to the “Events” tab. Or, check out the Facebook page.

Donations help support programs for those most in need: shelter services, community kitchen, My Sister’s House, Veterans Transitional Housing and the PATH house (street outreach for the chronically homeless).

The handmade bowls are provided by CrEaTe Pottery Studio.

This event is sponsored by Iredell Health System.