Fifth Street Ministries takes fundraiser online due to coronavrius

Christmas is canceled, or at least Christmas in July has been for Fifth Street Ministries.
"It's kind of bittersweet that we weren't able to to have that celebration," Patti West said, the executive director at Fifth Street said.
The organization canceled what would have been the 20th annual Christmas In July event, which usually featured a buffet and auction, but the problem is more than just not having a get-together for Fifth Street Ministries. It was one of their biggest fundraisers.
They plan to start an online auction soon, but West knows it won't be the same as usual.
"Given given the state of our economy these days there is no way that we expect to have the success with the fundraiser, with the format that we're doing this year, that we have had in years past," West said.
West said despite that, they're excited to auction off a grandfather clock, Monticello Pottery, as well as other items. She asked people to check www.FifthStreetMinstries.com on Aug.1 and throughout the month to participate.
The auction will help, but it won't solve all of their problems.
Fifth Street Ministries finds itself in a position many charitable organizations have in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The waning economy increases the need for them in the community while also making fundraising harder to keep those services going.
A mix of the Paycheck Protection Progam and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act have helped cover coronavirus related expenses at Fifth Street, but the waning funding for their usual expenses has started to evidence itself on their spreadsheets.
"When the need is greater for those folks that we serve, that's typically when our funding goes down because it's it's affecting everybody, so it's always a balancing act," West said. Later in her conversationshe picked back up on that line of thought. "We may have to cut back or we may have to just all step up and work harder. We will do everything in our power to make sure that needs are met."
The organization said it sheltered more than 1,000 people or roughly 45,000 nights of shelter over the last year according to a recent letter Fifth Street sent out, while also providing approximately 90,000 meals. Currently, West says around 75 people are housed at Fifth Street.
West said they've actually had fewer people than usual staying there as of late, but she expects that to change soon. With a federal moratorium on evictions ending, it's likely that many who have gotten by on a combination of unemployment, stimulus money, or savings will have housing needs in the near future.
As for what Fifth Street Ministries will do as their own concerns meet with an increased need for their services, West says that the shelter will be proactive but also that they'll have faith in themselves and others to get the job done.
"The simple answer is we're going to have faith that we're gonna be able to make it through because that is what has carried Fifth Street for over 30 years. It is the faith and the knowledge that we know we're going to be provided for. The other side of that is is that we're not going to sit still and wait for it to fall in our laps," West said. "This community has always responded when there's been a need and people have always shared even if they didn't have an excessive amount themselves. I believe that this community has the compassion that is necessary to maintain the service that needs to be provided for those folks who were homeless."
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
