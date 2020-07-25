Fifth Street Ministries takes fundraiser online due to coronavrius

Christmas is canceled, or at least Christmas in July has been for Fifth Street Ministries.

"It's kind of bittersweet that we weren't able to to have that celebration," Patti West said, the executive director at Fifth Street said.

The organization canceled what would have been the 20th annual Christmas In July event, which usually featured a buffet and auction, but the problem is more than just not having a get-together for Fifth Street Ministries. It was one of their biggest fundraisers.

They plan to start an online auction soon, but West knows it won't be the same as usual.

"Given given the state of our economy these days there is no way that we expect to have the success with the fundraiser, with the format that we're doing this year, that we have had in years past," West said.

West said despite that, they're excited to auction off a grandfather clock, Monticello Pottery, as well as other items. She asked people to check www.FifthStreetMinstries.com on Aug.1 and throughout the month to participate.

The auction will help, but it won't solve all of their problems.

Fifth Street Ministries finds itself in a position many charitable organizations have in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The waning economy increases the need for them in the community while also making fundraising harder to keep those services going.

A mix of the Paycheck Protection Progam and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act have helped cover coronavirus related expenses at Fifth Street, but the waning funding for their usual expenses has started to evidence itself on their spreadsheets.