Fifth Street Ministries has been making an impact on the community and more importantly on individual lives since 1988. That was made evident at a recent meeting of The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville where “Bug” Shuford spoke about the impact that Fifth Street has made and is making in his life. Bug spoke about his struggles over the years with drug abuse and how it had taken over his life.

One day he could not take it any longer and started looking for help to beat his drug addiction. He eventually found that help at Fifth Street Ministries and has not looked back. He is living a drug free life and has a great relationship with Fifth Street through working in the kitchen as a cook which is now his passion.

To learn more about Fifth street Ministries and its mission go to Fifth Street Ministries — Helping those in need or call them at 704-872-4045. The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville meets on Thursdays at Noon at Twisted Oak. The Club welcomes anyone to attend a club meeting to learn more about Rotary and its service to the community.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Ben Gibson Reporter Follow Ben Gibson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false