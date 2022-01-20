 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fifth Street Ministries receives $2K donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
Fifth Street Ministries has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.

Fifth Street will use the donation to help the food insecure in its shelter services as well as local residents.

“We are so thankful for this support and for local businesses who see a need and find ways to give back to the community,” Michele Knapp, executive director of Fifth Street, said.

Fifth Street Ministries offers the Community Kitchen 365 days a year, three meals a day. Breakfast is for shelter residents, while lunch and dinner are open to the community as well. Most years, the Community Kitchen serves 80,000 to 90,000 meals on a $10,000 budget thanks to donations like that from Food Lion's foundation.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $15 million in grant funding helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café's, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community.

