Fifth Street Ministries receives $2K donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

Fifth Street Ministries has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.

Fifth Street will use the donation to help the food insecure in its shelter services as well as local residents.

“We are so thankful for this support and for local businesses who see a need and find ways to give back to the community,” Michele Knapp, executive director of Fifth Street, said.

Fifth Street Ministries offers the Community Kitchen 365 days a year, three meals a day. Breakfast is for shelter residents, while lunch and dinner are open to the community as well. Most years, the Community Kitchen serves 80,000 to 90,000 meals on a $10,000 budget thanks to donations like that from Food Lion's foundation.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.