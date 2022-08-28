Fifth Street Ministries plans prayer breakfast

Fifth Street Ministries will be hosting a Faith Leader Breakfast at 9 a.m. Sept. 13.

The breakfast will be held in the Fifth Street's dining room (1421 Fifth St.). All church leaders — pastors, lay leaders, deacons, mission committees, etc. — are invited to attend.

At the breakfast, leaders will hear updates from the last year and plans for the next year from Executive Director Michele Knapp. Leaders also will learn ways their faith communities can be more involved in the work of Fifth Street to support those most in need in the community.

To sign up, visit fifthstreetministries.com and click on the “Events” tab. There will be a link to RSVP. The direct link to register is signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4da8ac2da4fdce9-faith1.

For questions or information, email Amy Freeze at afreeze@fifthstreetministries.com.