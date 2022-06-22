 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Fifth Street Ministries distributing food boxes to individuals, families in need

  • Updated
  • 0
fifth street.jpg

Fifth Street Ministries is now distributing food boxes for individuals and families in need.

Boxes will contain meat, canned goods as well as fresh produce.

To receive a food box, call 704-872-4045 and sign up.

When ready, food boxes can be picked up at Fifth Street Ministries. Or, in partnership with the United Way of Iredell County, food boxes also can now be delivered to those who do not have transportation. Please specify when calling.

To support this and other programs of Fifth Street Ministries, visit fifthstreetministries.com/donations

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hails COVID shots for young kids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert