Fifth Street Ministries distributing food boxes to individuals, families in need

Fifth Street Ministries is now distributing food boxes for individuals and families in need.
Boxes will contain meat, canned goods as well as fresh produce.
To receive a food box, call 704-872-4045 and sign up.
When ready, food boxes can be picked up at Fifth Street Ministries. Or, in partnership with the United Way of Iredell County, food boxes also can now be delivered to those who do not have transportation. Please specify when calling.
To support this and other programs of Fifth Street Ministries, visit fifthstreetministries.com/donations