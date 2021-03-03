Fifth Street Ministries distributes food boxes to those in need

It didn’t take long for Fifth Street Ministries to distribute the boxes of food on Wednesday in Statesville. People lined up outside the building’s loading dock to take advantage of the excess food the nonprofit organization had on hand. “Today, we’re giving back to our community by giving back to the community in need,” Monica Faulkner, the organization’s shelter manager, said. Michele Knapp, Fifth Street’s executive director, said the organization typically doesn’t hand out food like this as various regulations involved in food distribution make it difficult and because other local organizations already fulfill that role. But with those regulations relaxed during the pandemic, Knapp said, the organization wanted to have the food go to people that needed it. Knapp explained that recent donations to Fifth Street created a surplus that they wouldn’t be able to go through while the perishable food was still safe to eat. She said if not, the meat, produce and other food would have been recycled by giving them to local farmers or other organizations that take it after it expires. For Fifth Street, it was a matter of making sure the perfectly good food they had on hand went to those that needed it instead of sitting around in their building until it was too late to use.