Fifth Street Ministries asking for help to make holiday season special

Fifth Street Ministries is once again asking for the community’s help to make the holiday season special for its guests and for those in need in the community.

Between the meals served and food boxes distributed on Thanksgiving and Christmas, Fifth Street Ministries will serve approximately 650 meals. To do that, Fifth Street relies solely on the support of this community.

Meal items to donate include uncooked turkeys, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, potato salad, corn, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and homemade desserts. Items may be dropped off any day of the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or delivered through your favorite shopping app (1421 Fifth St.).

Fifth Street also needs volunteers to help with all holiday events, such as distributing food boxes, making crafts with the children, helping shoppers in the free toy store, cooking the meals and serving. Volunteers of any age with a guardian are accepted. Sign up information to volunteer is on the website www.fifthstreetministries.com under the “Events” tab,

2022 holiday volunteers

Finally, Fifth Street gives gifts to all residents as well as to community members in need. Men, women and children (birth to 17) are served. This year, the gift lists are Amazon wish lists found on the website www.fifthstreetministries.com under the “Events” tab, 2022 Holiday Gifts. Gifts, then, may be shipped directly to Fifth Street or if bought locally may be dropped off at the shelter. New and unwrapped gifts will be accepted. In addition to gifts, individuals are also provided donated gloves, scarves, hats and socks (200 of each).

Individuals/families must register for Thanksgiving food boxes by Nov. 14. Individuals/families must register for Christmas food boxes by Dec. 12 and for the toy store by Dec. 16.

To register for these or if there are questions, call 704-872-4045.