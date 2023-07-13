It’s Christmas in July at Fifth Street Ministries as it looks to get through the lean summer months when donations to the organization typically wane.

“We just want to invite everyone to come join us to make a difference in the community,” Tammy Hoover, Fifth Street Ministries director of development, said. “Homelessness and poverty do not take a summer vacation which we take for granted. These individuals do not get a summer vacation from their situation.”

Tickets are still available for the drive-thru lunch that takes place at the organization’s campus on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who buy a $15 meal get pesto chicken, pork loin, broccoli slaw, potato salad, roll, homemade dessert and bottled water.

Tickets can be bought online at Eventbrite.

Fifth Street is still asking for sponsors ahead of Sunday’s meal, with multiple tiers of sponsorships that range from the $100 Fifth Street Friend to $5,000 to be a presenting sponsor, like blueharbor bank.

People can also donate items for the online auction that continues until July 18, or buy meal tickets to share with others. Hoover said there were more than 70 items available in the online auction as of Tuesday morning.

Hoover said the proceeds go directly to “helping the homeless, the hungry, victims of domestic violence and sexual assault” that receive services Fifth Street provides under its umbrella. That includes shelter aervices, including the Community Kitchen, My Sister’s House, Veterans Transitional Housing, and the PATH House.

“This fundraiser helps us bridge the financial gap to continue to provide the services at the level that we’ve been providing over the years and throughout the year for the homeless population, and for the unmet needs of those who need our services,” Hoover said.

Last year, Fifth Street Ministries said it provided the community with 50,985 meals, 1,529 food boxes for 64,218 meals, 142 emergency shelter guests over 8,224 shelter nights, 331 night shelter guests for 12,330 shelter nights, and 138 guests at the domestic violence/sexual assault shelter for 3,537 nights.

For questions and other information about the event, contact Hoover at 704-872-4045, ext. 205, or email thoover@fifthstreetministries.com.

Helping those in need

Fifth Street provides a number of services to those in need through several different programs. It described its four main outlets for that in a news release as follows:

Shelter services include case management, an on-site nurse clinic, a clothing closet, transportation to medical appointments, and substance abuse and/or mental health treatment. It has the capacity to house 150 individuals/families per night.

The Community Kitchen serves up to 90,000 meals a year, 3 meals per day. My Sister’s House is its domestic violence/sexual assault program which provides a 24-hour crisis line, case management, counseling and court advocacy. It can shelter up to 34 victims and children.

Veterans Transitional Housing provides shelter services for up to five veterans who receive the same services as shelter guests along with one live-in peer support specialist. Fifth Street works closely with the Veterans Administration on this program.

PATH House is a resource center for the chronically homeless — those who live in tents, cars, and under bridges. Guests can shower, do laundry, get snacks, receive basic toiletries, be given a sleeping bag, and warm up/cool off depending on the weather conditions.