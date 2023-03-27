Empty Bowls means there won’t be empty plates for Fifth Street Ministries after its fundraiser on Sunday.

Michele Knapp, Fifth Street executive director said $8,065 was raised and that Fifth Street appreciated First Presbyterian Church for letting it use the facility, saying it was the perfect location for the event, which had roughly 180 people take part.

The annual event helps Fifth Street support its programs, which include its community kitchen, shelter services and housing.

In her speech at the event, Knapp highlighted how those services help change lives, including an unnamed 54-year-old woman who has struggled with alcoholism and never had a home of her own. Knapp said the hold alcohol had on the woman meant keeping a job and providing for herself was always a struggle.

“In June 2022 she came to me, on one of her very rare days that she was sober. She told me that she wanted to change her life, she was tired of living the way she was living and wanted to do better for herself. She checked into the shelter, and started volunteering and training in the kitchen,” Knapp said. “This gave her a sense of belonging and pride in doing something to help others. In November she moved into her own home with the support of the Statesville Housing Authority.

“Today, she is sober and works part-time in our kitchen three days a week. But the person she is today is not the person that came to us 15 years ago. She is a strong, confident, woman that has broken the chain that was keeping her down and is in recovery.”

Knapp said this was just one of the many stories she could tell.

Along with the church hosting, other organizations and businesses helped with the event as well. The handmade bowls are provided by CrEaTe Pottery Studio and the event’s main sponsor was Iredell Health System.

Other sponsors Knapp thanked included Iredell Statesville Schools, blueharbor banks, Grouchos, Red Lobster, Teresa Kutteh and her crew for supplying desserts, Amanda Clendenin and AJ Solomento, the kitchen staff at Fifth Street, local artists, Gin Scott, Sassy Smyth, Olivia Lenderman, Bruce Jordan, Diana Eller and Julia Wilson.

According to Knapp, there are 630,000 households that are food insecure, 13.4% of Iredell County residents are food insecure, and in Iredell-Statesville Schools, 1 in 7 students live at or below poverty.

She said that Fifth Street served 44,245 hot meals last year and distributed over 1,400 food boxes just since July 2022 through a partnership with the United Way of Iredell County and Door Dash.