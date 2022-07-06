Fifth Street Christmas in July online auction begins Friday

The Fifth Street Ministries’ Christmas in July online auction will begin at noon Friday.

To view the auction once it is live, visit the “Events” tab on the Fifth Street's website or visit biddingowl.com/FifthStreetMinistries.

Fifth Street also will host a Christmas in July meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17. It will be a drive-thru lunch on the ministries' campus at 1421 Fifth St. Plates are $10 each (cash or check only) and include pesto chicken, pork loin, broccoli slaw, potato salad, roll and dessert.

Donations support programs for those most in need: shelter services, the Community Kitchen, My Sister’s House, veterans transitional housing and the PATH house (a street outreach for the chronically homeless).