Fifth Street asks community to help this holiday season

Thanksgiving and Christmas are quickly approaching, and at Fifth Street Ministries, the organization needs help preparing for the holidays.
Fifth Street will serve roughly 650 meals while also running its food pantry, and it is looking for roughly 80 volunteers as it organizes the holiday events and buys gifts for residents.
“Fifth Street relies solely on the support of our community during these special times. For those who have no place to go for the holidays, we are their home: a safe and warm place, friendly smiles and a holiday meal,” Amy Freeze, director of development at Fifth Street, said.
The organization is asking for help to serve the community, starting with Thanksgiving.
Meal items to donate include uncooked turkeys, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, potato salad, corn, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and homemade desserts. Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or delivered through shopping apps.
Fifth Street also needs help as Christmas approaches with tasks such as distributing food boxes, making crafts with the children, helping shoppers in the free toy store, and cooking and serving meals. The organization asks for help, as it serves men, women, and children in the community.
It said this year’s gift lists are Amazon wish lists found at fifthstreetministries.com/events/2021-holiday-gifts. Gifts can be shipped directly to Fifth Street or if bought locally can be dropped off at the shelter. Fifth Street will accept new and unwrapped gifts. In addition to gifts, roughly 200 people also are provided donated gloves, scarves, hats and socks.
For those in need, individuals and families must register for Thanksgiving food boxes by Friday and for Christmas food boxes and the free toy store by Dec 17. To register or for information, call 704-872-4045.
Fifth Street accepts volunteers of any age with a guardian. Sign up information to volunteer is at fifthstreetministries.com/events/2021-holiday-volunteers.
For information, visit fifthstreetministries.com.