Fifth Street asks community to help this holiday season

Thanksgiving and Christmas are quickly approaching, and at Fifth Street Ministries, the organization needs help preparing for the holidays.

Fifth Street will serve roughly 650 meals while also running its food pantry, and it is looking for roughly 80 volunteers as it organizes the holiday events and buys gifts for residents.

“Fifth Street relies solely on the support of our community during these special times. For those who have no place to go for the holidays, we are their home: a safe and warm place, friendly smiles and a holiday meal,” Amy Freeze, director of development at Fifth Street, said.

The organization is asking for help to serve the community, starting with Thanksgiving.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meal items to donate include uncooked turkeys, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, potato salad, corn, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and homemade desserts. Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily or delivered through shopping apps.

Fifth Street also needs help as Christmas approaches with tasks such as distributing food boxes, making crafts with the children, helping shoppers in the free toy store, and cooking and serving meals. The organization asks for help, as it serves men, women, and children in the community.