Fifth Street a step closer to moving residents into tiny homes

As the cement sets in front of the Tiny Homes at Fifth Street, the organization finds itself even closer to residents moving into those homes.

That cement, as well as the labor, was donated by Bluedot Readi-Mix and Ram Pavement, with a little help from Purple Heart Homes to get everything in place.

“We like to give back,” Tom Polito said. He is a production manager with Ram Pavement and was on-site as the company’s workers poured and leveled cement in front of the homes. “It’s just our way to help out.”

For that, Fifth Street Director Michele Knapp could express nothing but gratitude.

“Having that donated cut the project cost in half,” Knapp said.

She explained that while the nonprofit had raised roughly half of the expected $50,000 cost for preparing the homes after they were built and delivered by Purple Heart Homes, now they can focus on the final steps of setting up the homes for residents in the coming weeks.

For Fifth Street, the homes will be part of its veterans housing program will expand on its community living environment for veterans through its Iredell Veterans Transitional House. The homes, however, will help veterans transition from living at the shelter to living on their own while still having access to the services of Fifth Street.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.