Fifth edition of North Carolina Byways explores the state

My only criticism is that there is still no scenic byway through Iredell County, but I’m working on this for the sixth edition.

Each tour begins and ends in a specific site, usually a small town. The guide informs you of the county or counties involved in the byways tour, the approximate mileage of the tour and the approximate driving time. Also included is a paragraph or two on “points of interest” you might want to examine more closely, involving historic sites, state parks, recreational areas, “natural wonders,” colleges and universities and information on the small towns you will encounter.

The intention is that the book be used in conjunction with the latest edition of the official highway maps, which are also free and available at welcome centers and rest centers and through the means mentioned below.

To get your own copy of “North Carolina Byways” (fifth edition), call 800-VISITNC or email to www.VisitNC.com. The state printed just 15,000 copies, and I imagine they will be going fast, once word gets out. I repeat that the books are also available at welcome centers and rest areas across the state. You can check out the Scenic Byways Program’s website by going to www.ncdotgov/scenic.

Our state taxes and the tax on gasoline help pay for this, so, in a manner of speaking, you have already paid for your own copy.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”