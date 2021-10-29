 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fifth annual Run for the Dogs set for Nov. 6 at Rocky Face Park
0 Comments
alert top story

Fifth annual Run for the Dogs set for Nov. 6 at Rocky Face Park

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Run for the Dogs.JPG

The fifth annual Run for the Dogs Trail Race is set for Nov. 6. 

 Photo used with permission

The fifth annual Run for the Dogs Trail Race is set for Nov. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building/visitors center. Choose your distance of 4, 8, or 12 miles for $10 if you register by Nov. 1 (add $5 thereafter). Mail-in applications (available at www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs) must be postmarked Nov. 1.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Long-sleeve T-shirts are available for an additional $10. Packet pickup will begin on race day at 7 a.m. There will be no race-day registration. Runners/walkers are asked to bring a donation of pet food to help feed animals at the Alexander County Animal Shelter. Participants may run the race with their dog; however, all dogs must be on a short leash, be non-aggressive, and be up-to-date on rabies vaccination.

Runners with dogs will start in the back of the pack at the race start. Special awards go to the top three overall males and females in each race. Masters awards will be presented to the first male and female over age 40 finishers in each race. All finishers will receive a custom finisher medal. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place. For course information and to register online, visit https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=87381.  

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert