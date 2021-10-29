Fifth annual Run for the Dogs set for Nov. 6 at Rocky Face Park

The fifth annual Run for the Dogs Trail Race is set for Nov. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Rocky Face Park multipurpose building/visitors center. Choose your distance of 4, 8, or 12 miles for $10 if you register by Nov. 1 (add $5 thereafter). Mail-in applications (available at www.rockyfacepark.com/run-for-the-dogs) must be postmarked Nov. 1.

Long-sleeve T-shirts are available for an additional $10. Packet pickup will begin on race day at 7 a.m. There will be no race-day registration. Runners/walkers are asked to bring a donation of pet food to help feed animals at the Alexander County Animal Shelter. Participants may run the race with their dog; however, all dogs must be on a short leash, be non-aggressive, and be up-to-date on rabies vaccination.

Runners with dogs will start in the back of the pack at the race start. Special awards go to the top three overall males and females in each race. Masters awards will be presented to the first male and female over age 40 finishers in each race. All finishers will receive a custom finisher medal. Social distancing and safety precautions will be in place. For course information and to register online, visit https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=87381.