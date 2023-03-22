The Statesville Fire Department wants a raise for its personnel to stay competitive with other fire departments in the area.

The Statesville City Council says they’ll get one.

Monday’s meeting highlighted the questions of when and how that isn’t soon enough for some.

“We’re trying to stay in line with everybody. We’re not trying to ask for an astronomical number, we’re trying to stay in line with what our competitors are,” Assistant Chief Glenn Kurfees said as he presented the proposal to the council.

Statesville Fire Department’s current request amounts to $7,800 in salary and benefits.

Officially, no action was taken but Mayor Costi Kutteh said the fire department and all city employees would be receiving a raise in the 2023-24 budget, which comes out in July.

That money won’t come from out of nowhere, of course. The city anticipates that with new economic development and Iredell County undergoing a tax appraisal, its budget will be able to take on the increased pay for firefighters and other employees.

“This will be a when, all you men and women in the Statesville Fire Department, and hopefully all the men and women that work for the city of Statesville, will potentially have the largest raise they’ve had, if not in history, in a long, long time,” Kutteh said. “I don’t see any reason we can’t accomplish that.”

Kurfees, while backed by a number of firefighters in the room, asked for an increase in pay, the city’s contribution to their 401(k), and separation pay. The total increase in salaries amounts to $682,188, with the total package costing the city $906,731. A raise now instead of later would require cuts to be made in the current budget or for money to be allocated from the city’s fund balance.

According to Kurfees, the starting pay for a new firefighter in Statesville is $34,850, well behind Mooresville, which begins at $46,149. Kurfees noted that even a veteran firefighter in Statesville can’t earn as much a new one in Mooresville.

The assistant fire chief noted in his presentation that the cost of each new firefighter costs the city between roughly $20,000-$30,000, and that the department struggles to recruit and retain replacements as many of its veteran firefighters leave. He said that the raise would still put them behind Mooresville, but close the gap to within $4,000.

However, City Councilman C.O. “Jap” Johnson and City Manager Ron Smith were not pleased with how Councilmen Frederick Foster and Joe Hudson had gone about putting the item on the agenda.

“Do you think it’s right for the firemen to bypass the city manager? Do we need to get rid of him?” Johnson said. “Just about three or four months ago, maybe five, Joe Hudson scolded me and Steve Johnson, this isn’t your fault, he talked about two council people that were costing the taxpayers a lot of money because they weren’t working with the staff.”

C.O. Johnson said that Hudson had then said the council should trust the qualified staff and administration to handle the city’s business. He said he wasn’t pleased with how Hudson had acted in particular.

Foster said thought he had brought it forward so Statesville could remain competitive.

“Other cities have ramped up and we need to be competitive. We keep losing firefighters to other cities. We get them, we train them, then we get them picked off,” Foster said. “We need to make sure these gentlemen are taken care of.”

Smith tried to clear the air and stated he was aware this was coming forward and he had been communicating with the council the plan for raises for city employees across the board, including the fire department. He said that despite that, he was offended that the fire department had been lobbying the council as it had before the budget. He said that a raise was warranted, but time was needed to come to a solution. He said the issue is a problem, but not a crisis that the police department had when it was down 25% in staffing.