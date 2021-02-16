Fiery back-and-forth over Fire Station 1 starts off council meeting

He said at this time, those design and construction firms would be submitting their qualifications at this phase, not submitting bids, but that part of the process would likely come around May and the council could vote then on approving a contract after its staff handles narrowing down the candidates. According to the city, the estimated project cost is $5,700,000.

However, Steve Johnson offered some pushback on the approval process mostly being handled by staff, as the councilman worried about handling it while balancing its other responsibilities. Johnson said he was in favor, but said he felt the department should have someone dedicated to the project. Smith said having a non-employee superintendent wasn't factored into the budget but could be done easily.

The city council unanimously approved the "design-build" approach but spent more time discussing how it would be funded. Smith said the project could be covered by its Unassigned Fund Balance, which would not require any changes to the budget or taxes. He did however say, in doing so, it could limit options for other projects down the road. Smith said it would allow the city to take advantage of low interest rates.