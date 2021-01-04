Felicity Manor ornament giveaway winner named

Felicity Manor, a future family care facility for widowed women, organized a fundraiser over the Christmas holiday.

Thanks to a donation by the Mooresville Museum, for $1 per entry, participants could enter to win the entire collection of the museum's annual ornaments. There were 10 ornaments dated 2011 to the present. Names could be submitted via email or social media, as no physical tickets were used. An online name generator was used to choose the winning name live on Facebook on Dec. 20 with the winner being Brittany Nordine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also taking place on Sunday afternoon, volunteers donned in masks made deliveries of well-filled Christmas stockings to nearly 60 widows/widowers in the Mooresville area through the Felicity Manor Gives Back Community Outreach.

Those wishing to learn more about the future home or the give back community outreach can visit www.felicitymanor.weebly.com or by contacting felicitymanorplanning@gmail.com.

Organizers of the outreach look forward to more widows/widowers joining them. Some of the plans for 2021 are holiday gifts, special birthday recognition, cards, letters and phone calls.

The community is invited to regularly drop off birthday or holiday cards at the group’s special mailbox, which is located at 753 Oakridge Farm Highway in Mooresville. All cards will be distributed throughout the year.