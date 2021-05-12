FeedNC culinary training program teaches more than cooking

While there aren’t many, there are a few criteria for those applying for the program, Holbert noted.

“One of them is that they have to be motivated to work in the field, in this program. We have had people come through that are like ‘I just want to learn to cook’ and we have in the past offered other programs that will help with that, but this program is more specifically about workforce development and learning how to be in a career.”

Veldman shared that even after the class is over, going alongside and helping the graduates is not over. They regularly keep up with the graduates, she said, “asking them how their job’s going, if they are interested in negotiating a pay raise, or that sort of thing, or if they need to update their resumé. We are always open to that. We actually had this past week, someone come in, talking about doing a job switch and so just being a resource for people even after the program.”

For the students, their goals upon entering the program vary. Some have in mind to work for a place and receive benefits while others want to achieve some sort of independence and hope to accomplish that by gaining a job.

Through the life skills portion of the class, students can learn those things that will help them once they get out on their own.