FeedNC culinary training program teaches more than cooking

FeedNC will be offering a new culinary training program set to begin June 7 with applications currently being accepted.
According to Emily Veldman, who serves as the program coordinator, the “culinary training program is a 12-week program, a combination of in-classroom life skills as well as culinary skills in the kitchen. It is geared towards people who are unemployed or underemployed.”
All of the training is held on-site at FeedNC, 275 S. Broad St. in Mooresville, with the classroom part taught by two volunteer instructors along with Veldman and program director Brittany Holbert, on a rotation basis depending on the lesson.
The cooking portion is held in the FeedNC kitchen, taught by the head chef, Andrew Hughes.
Holbert said this will be the eighth such program held at FeedNC. The inception of the program, she noted, was in 2018.
“We’ve had 22 students graduate so far, and I believe right now it is a 94% employment rate upon graduation,” Holbert said, “and I believe right now we’re 60% at six months.”
While they have no cap on the age of who can apply, they are reaching out to high school graduates “who just don’t really know what the next step is,” she shared. “It’s good to get that in their tool belt of work stuff.”
The typical age that they take, Holbert noted, is anyone age 18 and older; however, they did recently have an early graduate who was 17 years old searching for that next step. Therefore, she said, they “do make some exceptions depending on if the parents are on board and the students are willing to come on in.”
In the past, job placement for the students followed the completion of the program. However, Holbert shared that “in an effort to adapt to the changing demands of the industry, FeedNC has partnered with local restaurants to now offer immediate job placement to the students of the culinary training program.”
Therefore, she continued, “starting June 7, 2021, all students accepted into this program will be offered job placement ($10- $12 hourly) at the beginning of the program rather than upon program completion. This new process will link incoming students with employers so that the students will be able to get hands-on, resumé-worthy experience as well as ensure that students can make ends meet financially throughout the program. After program completion, students will have the option of remaining at their current placement with a pay increase or applying to other partner restaurants based on individual goals and needs. We are very excited to be able to offer these opportunities for our upcoming classes!”
The new program will have a few added items to its curriculum, Veldman noted.
“We are doing some updated goal tracking. We’ve just added this FARECheck certification, which covers allergy education and how to prevent reactions in a food service environment, which is super helpful,” she said. “We are doing a unit on basic kitchen Spanish, basic commands and directions in order to be able to work in a Spanish speaking kitchen.”
The class portion has a textbook which provides an opportunity for the students to have homework assignments in terms of the life skills portion. Topics range from conflict resolution, time management to goal tracking. “We also do ServSafe certification in the program,” Veldman said.
Applications for the program will be accepted through June 1, Lara Ingram, executive director of FeedNC, noted in an email. Classes, which begin June 7, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon in the classroom and from noon to 3 p.m. in the kitchen, Monday through Thursday.
Holbert noted that because of space limitations, a maximum of six people can participate in the program at one time; however, in time, they hope to be able to increase that number. But right now, six is the maximum, she said.
Those wishing to apply for the training program may do so by visiting the FeedNC website and filling out the online application or by going to https://linktr.ee/feedncpantry for the mobile app.
“After that, we take a look at the application and speak with the individual and kind of outline the time commitment,” said Veldman. “We bring people in for an interview with myself, Brittany and our head chef. And after that, we choose which candidates we think would be a good fit for the position.”
While there aren’t many, there are a few criteria for those applying for the program, Holbert noted.
“One of them is that they have to be motivated to work in the field, in this program. We have had people come through that are like ‘I just want to learn to cook’ and we have in the past offered other programs that will help with that, but this program is more specifically about workforce development and learning how to be in a career.”
Veldman shared that even after the class is over, going alongside and helping the graduates is not over. They regularly keep up with the graduates, she said, “asking them how their job’s going, if they are interested in negotiating a pay raise, or that sort of thing, or if they need to update their resumé. We are always open to that. We actually had this past week, someone come in, talking about doing a job switch and so just being a resource for people even after the program.”
For the students, their goals upon entering the program vary. Some have in mind to work for a place and receive benefits while others want to achieve some sort of independence and hope to accomplish that by gaining a job.
Through the life skills portion of the class, students can learn those things that will help them once they get out on their own.
The class is somewhat like a 13th grade, Holbert said. In the class we “have all kinds of stuff that you don’t typically learn in school that you feel you should, like how to balance a checkbook, taxes, what a 401(k) is, a retirement plan. We kind of create that 13th grade, that niche of what is beyond the classroom. And I think a lot of people really appreciate that, and we’ve had some really positive feedback from students that were like ‘I wish I would have learned this in school.’”
When asked what it meant to be able to help the students and offer this program, Holbert said, “I absolutely love catching up with graduates after the program completion. It’s so amazing to see where they have started and how far they have come.”
Hughes noted that “it’s a wonderful thing to be able to use my skills and talents to help other people. It’s just an amazing thing when you get students who come into the kitchen really nervous and apprehensive not really knowing what their future holds, and 12 weeks later seeing how much confidence they’ve gained through the program and their readiness to go out and work in the community. We’ve placed students in some really, really good positions, and they are thriving where they’re working right now.”
Veldman shared that “it’s all about walking alongside the people, and it’s really awesome to see a student come in at week one and just see the transformation that happens in 12 weeks and beyond, the confidence they gain, the skills they gain and even just building a community of support that they may not have.”