Father plans ride for 'Little G' after 5-year old son's death

It’s now called Little G’s Barbershop in Hickory, but even when it was called simply The Barber Shop, it was always Little G’s.

“He used to come in the barbershop all the time, and while I’m cutting hair, he’d be under my feet and he’d come here and use the little duster and knock the hair off people. He was going to be a barber. Every time we drove by the shop he’d say: ‘Daddy, Look at my shop. Look at my shop.’ I always told him I just sweep the hair off the floor there,” Gabriel Montana Lindley said.

But the name change came Dec. 23 when 5-year-old Gabriel Montana Lindley Jr., the young boy who Lindley called Little G, died unexpectedly. Lindley said he had cut his own hair five days before his son died, and given the clippings to him.

“I’ve been saying is God gave us Jesus for Christmas, and I turned around and gave him my son for Christmas.” the elder Lindley said.

It’s obviously been hard on Lindley, as well as Little G’s mother, Natosha Phares, but this weekend at his son’s celebration of life, Lindley’s plans to have “hundreds” of motorcycles, trucks, cars and anything else with motors and wheels there to make some noise as Gabriel Montana Lindley Jr. is remembered.