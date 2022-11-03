Father, daughter duo to perform at Music Speaks event

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the November Music Speaks event featuring the father and daughter performance from Dirk and Daelyn Dowell.

The event will be held Nov. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, and it is free and open to the community to attend. The Gracie Building is at 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians’ speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community in attendance.

Statesville’s Dirk Dowell has been singing and playing the fiddle since the age of 12. Hailing from Union Grove, Dirk has played in numerous bands over the years, notably with Clay Lunsford and most recently for the last eight years as part of Rockie Lynne’s band, performing at concert halls, conventions and festivals across the United States.

Dirk’s daughter, Daelyn Dowell, a graduate of North Iredell High School, has been performing alongside her musical father since childhood as a singer and percussionist in Rockie Lynne’s band. She is a sophomore in UNCC’s prestigious engineering program.

Stemming from a long line of musicians, Dirk's maternal grandparents, Herman and Bessie Sprinkle, were in a gospel group known as The Redeemed Quartet. In addition to having other musical maternal relatives, they are also kin to well-known North Carolina musicians Dewey Dowell and Kent Dowell on the paternal side.

Dirk and Daelyn are known for their lush harmonies, with their voices blending in a way that only family connections can create. They look forward to sharing an evening of music and inspiring stories about their journey as musical artists.

This event is free and open to the public. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.