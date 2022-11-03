 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Father, daughter duo to perform at Music Speaks event

Dirk Dowell, left, and his daughter, Daelyn, right, perform with Rockie Lynne at an event in 2019. Dirk and Daelyn Dowell will perform at the Music Speaks series at Children's Hope Alliance.

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the November Music Speaks event featuring the father and daughter performance from Dirk and Daelyn Dowell.

The event will be held Nov. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, and it is free and open to the community to attend. The Gracie Building is at 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians’ speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community in attendance. 

Statesville’s Dirk Dowell has been singing and playing the fiddle since the age of 12. Hailing from Union Grove, Dirk has played in numerous bands over the years, notably with Clay Lunsford and most recently for the last eight years as part of Rockie Lynne’s band, performing at concert halls, conventions and festivals across the United States.

Dirk’s daughter, Daelyn Dowell, a graduate of North Iredell High School, has been performing alongside her musical father since childhood as a singer and percussionist in Rockie Lynne’s band. She is a sophomore in UNCC’s prestigious engineering program. 

Stemming from a long line of musicians, Dirk's maternal grandparents, Herman and Bessie Sprinkle, were in a gospel group known as The Redeemed Quartet. In addition to having other musical maternal relatives, they are also kin to well-known North Carolina musicians Dewey Dowell and Kent Dowell on the paternal side.

Dirk and Daelyn are known for their lush harmonies, with their voices blending in a way that only family connections can create. They look forward to sharing an evening of music and inspiring stories about their journey as musical artists.

This event is free and open to the public. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman. 

About Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a long history of child advocacy and welfare dating back over 130 years. Last year, Children’s Hope Alliance helped over 1,800 children and families across North Carolina. Programs and services create hope for hurting children and families in three ways: healing the hurt for those who are troubled, abused or neglected, providing a safe home through foster care and adoption, and encouraging a healthy start through educational, prevention and developmental programs.

About Iredell Arts Council

Iredell Arts Council’s mission is “To initiate, support and advance arts and cultural activities in Iredell County”.

