Father-daughter Dowell duo next up in Music Speaks series

Dirk and Daelyn Dowell have managed to stay in harmony all these years both as family and as musicians.

Keeping on the beat performing might be easier in music than it is as father and daughter, but Dirk said that while he has been playing music for his daughter since she was young, music helped them form a closer bond even through turbulent teenage years when some parent-child relationships can fray.

“It’s just been great because it kept us close through those growing up years, those teenage years,” Dirk said. “That probably wouldn’t have happened had it not been for our mutual love of music.”

Daelyn, a sophomore studying engineering at UNC-Charlotte, has been on stage with her dad since she was 12 as they’re part of Rockie Lynne’s band. She agreed with her father that music helped keep them closer and made her more aware of how she might be seen by others in life and on social media.

“Absolutely,” Daelyn said as she explained being active in sports and her academics kept her busy, but playing music together allowed them to spend time together. “It was really good for me to have something to kind of keep me focused than keep me out of trouble.

“That’s always been really fun, especially now that I’m up at college and it’s a little harder to get home sometimes, but that definitely gives me an excuse to get home and really spend some time with him.”

On Wednesday night the dad and daughter duo take the stage as part of the Music Speaks Series put on by the Children’s Hope Alliance.

The performance begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Gracie Building at 153 Frazier Loop in Statesville, and the two will play music as well as share their stories of family, music, and faith.

Dirk said on Wednesday he’ll be speaking about the love of music, whether it’s a full-time job or hobby on the side, dealing with stage fright, as well as the family’s Christian roots.

“We’ll play at least one song and let them know that you know there is a higher power that loves them no matter whether anybody else does,” Dirk said.

And whether they talk about face or the road trips and performances they’ve undertaken as a duo and part of a larger band, they hope to encourage all who attend on Wednesday night.

Music Speaks is an inspirational musicians’ speaker series that will take place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. A variety of guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity on their musical journey and will also perform some of their music for the local community in attendance.

Dirk Dowell has been singing and playing the fiddle since the age of 12. Hailing from Union Grove, Dirk has played in numerous bands over the years, notably with Clay Lunsford and most recently for the last eight years as part of Rockie Lynne’s band, performing at concert halls, conventions and festivals across the United States.

Stemming from a long line of musicians, Dirk’s maternal grandparents, Herman and Bessie Sprinkle, were in a gospel group known as The Redeemed Quartet. In addition to having other musical maternal relatives, they are also kin to well-known North Carolina musicians Dewey Dowell and Kent Dowell on the paternal side.

Dirk and Daelyn are known for their lush harmonies, with their voices blending in a way that only family connections can create. They look forward to sharing an evening of music and inspiring stories about their journey as musical artists.

This event is free and open to the public. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. All musicians and music lovers are also encouraged to participate.

Refreshments for the monthly events for 2022 are provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.