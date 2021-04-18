FATHER AND SON MOMENT: Dad gives namesake his first salute

Many of the comments to both the video on TikTok as well as those that made their way to other platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, share a common theme of offering congratulations to both men as well as commending them for being able to keep their emotions in check when many watching were unable to.

“We’re thankful for all the positive feedback we’ve received,” Master Sgt. Fisher added. “We hope those that view the video take it at face value as an intimate moment between father and son.”

That moment that was shared hundreds of thousands of times over the internet came at the end of just a small portion of 2nd lt. Fisher’s journey in the Marine Corp. On March 27, 2nd Lt. Fisher graduated from the Marine’s Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Virginia, a three-month program.

Now that he has finished that program, he will move on to The Basic School, a six-month program that teaches newly-named officers the ‘basics of being an Officer of Marines’. After that is completed, he will attend 18 to 24 months of flight school to work towards achieving his ultimate goal of becoming a Marine Aviator.

“I knew from an early age that he wanted to become a Marine,” Master Sgt. Fisher said. “I never tried to push him towards it, but he gravitated to the Marine Corps.