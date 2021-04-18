FATHER AND SON MOMENT: Dad gives namesake his first salute

“It is a privilege to render you your first salute.”
This wasn’t the first time that Master Sgt. Michael Fisher said these words. Over the years, Fisher has participated in several first salute ceremonies in his time serving with the United States Marine Corps. But this time was different.
He was saluting and honoring his son, the newly-named 2nd Lt. Michael Fisher, with his first salute as a commissioned officer in the Marines.
“All the memories about our journey started to come to the forefront (of my mind),” Master Sgt. Fisher said. “It’s all the little things, him growing up as a child, playing catch with him, watching him ride his bike to school the first time...all that came to mind when I walked up to him.
“It was a surreal moment. I used to change his diapers now I’m rendering his first salute as an officer.”
That moment was captured on video and posted to the social media video app TikTok and within hours, the moment had gone viral. As of April 16, the video has received more than 1.5 million likes and has garnered national and international acclaim, including appearing on Fox News and NBC Nightly News.
“It was a father/son moment that we shared with society. I just wanted to share the moment,” Master Sgt. Fisher said. “Little did we know it would mean so much to so many people. I mean, it’s worldwide. We’ve gotten comments from Spain, from England.”
Many of the comments to both the video on TikTok as well as those that made their way to other platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, share a common theme of offering congratulations to both men as well as commending them for being able to keep their emotions in check when many watching were unable to.
“We’re thankful for all the positive feedback we’ve received,” Master Sgt. Fisher added. “We hope those that view the video take it at face value as an intimate moment between father and son.”
That moment that was shared hundreds of thousands of times over the internet came at the end of just a small portion of 2nd lt. Fisher’s journey in the Marine Corp. On March 27, 2nd Lt. Fisher graduated from the Marine’s Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Virginia, a three-month program.
Now that he has finished that program, he will move on to The Basic School, a six-month program that teaches newly-named officers the ‘basics of being an Officer of Marines’. After that is completed, he will attend 18 to 24 months of flight school to work towards achieving his ultimate goal of becoming a Marine Aviator.
“I knew from an early age that he wanted to become a Marine,” Master Sgt. Fisher said. “I never tried to push him towards it, but he gravitated to the Marine Corps.
“When he passed the aviation test that was one of the happiest moments for me and him.”
Despite never having piloted anything, he’s always shown an interest in flying and his father does not doubt that he will earn his wings in the Marines one day.
“That’s one thing about that young man—he’s very goal-oriented,” Master Sgt. Fisher said. “He’s very disciplined when it comes to accomplishing his goals.”
Growing up, 2nd Lt. Fisher was a member of the JROTC program at South Iredell High School, where Master Sgt. Fisher was an instructor. He was also a member of the 2012 football team that went on to win a 2A state championship. He was named the Vikings’ Most Outstanding Player on defense in their 30-27 win over Carrboro.
As a member of the JROTC, 2nd Lt. Fisher attended Marine Ball and participated in their Devil Pups program, a 10-day boot camp for kids between 14 to 17-years-old.
After graduating from South Iredell, he went on to Presbyterian College in South Carolina to continue playing football and pursue a degree in psychology.
“When he graduated from college, that’s when he told me he wanted to go into the Marine Corps,” Master Sgt. Fisher said. “I was giving him other service options, but his mind was made up and I supported that wholeheartedly.”
There’s just one thing left for Master Sgt. Fisher to get accustomed to.