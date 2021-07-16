Fatal fire under investigation, but no foul play suspected

The fire on South Greenbriar Road that claimed one woman’s life is still under investigation, according to the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office, but currently it is a matter of ruling out accidental causes.

“However, I’m comfortable in saying no foul play is suspected,” Josh Levan said, the assistant fire marshal in Iredell County.

If all accidental causes are ruled out, and no criminal possibilities are suspected, the fire could be ruled undetermined as to the cause, he said.

The fire started in the kitchen of the mobile home on Thursday morning and while the responding fire departments were soon on the scene, the victim was pronounced dead soon after. The victim’s name has not been released as of Friday evening.

Wayside, Statesville, and Cool Springs fire departments responded to the fire as well as did Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue Squad, Statesville Police, and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The Iredell County Mobile Air Unit based out of Harmony Fire Department also responded.

The sheriff’s office along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting the investigation of the death.

