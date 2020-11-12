 Skip to main content
Fatal crash reported on Wilkesboro Highway
Fatal crash reported on Wilkesboro Highway

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in the 3500 block of Wilkesboro Highway.

Trinity Fire Department, the Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS are on the scene of the crash and personnel on the scene reported one person has died.

Crews from Central Fire Department, Iredell County Rescue and Iredell EMS are also on the scene on Mountain View Road with a vehicle struck in the water and requested a swift water rescue team from the Charlotte Fire Department.

No other information is available on either incident.

This story will be updated as information becomes available..

