Fatal accident on Lake Norman still under investigation

A man is dead after his personal watercraft struck a pontoon boat on Lake Norman on Sunday, a N.C. Wildlife officer said.

Officer Matthew Lee said the incident took place at the Governor’s Island area of the lake. Life-saving measures were performed and the man, in his mid-30s, was taken to the Hager Creek access area, but was pronounced dead after CPR attempts.

The man’s name hasn’t been released, Lee said, until family is notified.

