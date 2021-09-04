Fanfare, excitement as 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair opens Friday

The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair kicked off Friday night with fanfare, excitement and crowds streaming in through the gates.
The Kiwanis Club, in its 100th year, hosted the annual ribbon-cutting to return the event to Iredell County after having to skip last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with fair goers encouraged to mask in crowds and asked to mask in indoor areas, the event commenced as some in other counties across the state were canceled.
The excitement was palpable among those officially commencing the fair. The event is not only designed to be fun for attendees, but also to both highlight the agriculture across the county and to raise funds for a host of charities and 10 scholarships for high school seniors.
Melissa Neader, vice chairperson of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, and Sen. Vickie Sawyer cut the ribbon to the midway. Each later spoke about the importance of highlighting the agriculture that is the heart of the county.
“It is an opportunity to have some fun outside because we are a farming county, very important for agriculture,” Neader said.
She pointed to the opportunity it creates for the youth of the county through FFA displays and the shows highlighting the dairy and beef cattle in the county. She also weighed in on the impact of having this type of event after a year of canceled activities across the county.
“Nothing is as it was before,” she said. “So, any time we can do something, that is a reason to celebrate and having the agriculture piece of it is definitely something to celebrate.”
Sawyer agreed. While she has been busy in Raleigh, most recently working on the so-called child bride legislation that raised the age of marriage in the state, she highlighted the sense of belonging created by a hometown fair.
What did being able to have the event this year mean?
“Everything,” she said. “There’s a sense of community and home. A celebration of our agricultural community and what they do for Iredell County every day. So, when other counties are canceling their fairs, it just shows a sense of resiliency that we are continuing on doing a tradition.”
Sawyer was not just attending the ribbon-cutting but plans to participate as a volunteer at the fair in the coming days.
“I’m looking forward to races and all the food I can have and for rides and sharing with my family,” she said. She will later volunteer at the Republican Party booth, a role she has taken on since she began her journey in politics.
Nancy Keith, the extension director of Iredell County, agreed that promoting agriculture was an important aspect of the fair. While there is a midway full of rides and games and traditional fair fare, the exhibits offer a look into the industry for which the county is known.
Iredell County tops the state in dairy and the fair offers booths showcasing the dairy and beef cattle and poultry as well as an exhibit hall that showcases the homegrown and handmade items of local youth and adults.
“Iredell County is No. 1 in dairy cattle in the state,” Keith said. “We’ll have beef cattle shows, you can go to shows, so again that’s an opportunity to showcase the animal portion of the agriculture that we have. Then all the exhibits that we have, we have high school FFAs who have come to put in exhibits in competition. We’ve got farm families that have exhibited also. … We’ve also got exhibits for all our 4-H clubs in the county. We’ve got canning, furnishings, antiques, crafts, flowers, vegetables, forage crops, pumpkins, watermelons, all that are exhibited here as well. I think we’ve got, overall, a good representation of agriculture in the community.”
While everything appeared to be running smoothly Friday night, with a crowd pouring in and lining up for tickets on the midway, the fair is a massive endeavor.
Fair Director Jim Head said that preparations start 10 days before the event begins and continue for about 10 days after. During the fair, the Kiwanis Club works from about 7 a.m. to midnight making sure that everything is ready for the attendees.
Still, after 28 years of working with the fair, he said it continues to bring him joy.
He pointed out that the main object is to promote agriculture in the county, but that it benefits Iredell citizens in other ways through the charitable donations the group makes each year. He estimated the group donates $30,000-$40,000 annually, depending on attendance.
The fair also hosts charitable organizations offering concessions for their own fundraisers.
“We try to involve as many people in the community as we can,” he said.
Head said the fair moved from six days to nine days about four years ago, which impacted the Friday night opening crowd in that people have a second weekend in which to attend. The Friday night also traditionally has competition from local sports, though there were canceled games this year. The crowd seemed large on Friday night.
As to preparing for the fair with COVID-19 considerations, Head said that they were preparing for potential changes daily as it neared.
“We didn’t know what to plan for,” Head said. “We didn’t know if somebody was going to tell you the next day that you couldn’t do it. We weren’t sure if the masks were going to be mandatory or not. That really was not a big deal to us if we did or did not have masks. We did know some people would probably not have come if they had to wear a mask. We’re hoping everybody’s going to get onboard and get their vaccines where we can get rid of this thing.”
Mainly, everyone was hoping for people to enjoy the chance for some outdoor fun, with proper precautions called for and events perhaps looking a little different in some areas.
“Come on out and enjoy the Fair and be safe and have a good time,” Keith said. “We hope everything goes really well. It is good to see the excitement.”