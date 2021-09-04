Fanfare, excitement as 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair opens Friday

He pointed out that the main object is to promote agriculture in the county, but that it benefits Iredell citizens in other ways through the charitable donations the group makes each year. He estimated the group donates $30,000-$40,000 annually, depending on attendance.

The fair also hosts charitable organizations offering concessions for their own fundraisers.

“We try to involve as many people in the community as we can,” he said.

Head said the fair moved from six days to nine days about four years ago, which impacted the Friday night opening crowd in that people have a second weekend in which to attend. The Friday night also traditionally has competition from local sports, though there were canceled games this year. The crowd seemed large on Friday night.

As to preparing for the fair with COVID-19 considerations, Head said that they were preparing for potential changes daily as it neared.