Dorothy Rebecca Morrison turns 103 on Tuesday and her family looks to celebrate the centenarian with plenty of love and thankfulness for the woman watching over six generations of their family.

“She’s been a hardworking lady, that’s all I know,” daughter Ossie Mae Davis said of Morrison.

Morrison worked in a number of jobs over the years including at Brookdale Flowers & Gifts, as well as other jobs including domestic help work like raising children. That was a role she also took as grandmother when her grandchildren’s father died as well. While Davis was working multiple jobs, Morrison helped raise the two McWorter boys, John R. McWhorter and Michael T. McWhorter, and their sister Brenda Curry.

“Mom was working a lot, so Momma Dot filled in the gap, so to speak,” grandson John R. McWhorter said. “Helped us grow up a lot, a lot of cooking, a lot of baking, which was nice.”

“A lot of spoiling too.”

Morrison attended Haywood Chapel School in Iredell County and worked hard over the years, according to her family, and was still driving a car well into her 90s. She was also involved with Davidsonville Baptist Church for years.

“She loved people and loved counting money,” granddaughter Brenda Curry said. “And she loved giving it away too.”